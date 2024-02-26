A pasta carbonara is only a pasta carbonara if you make it with egg yolks, pecorino cheese and guanciale bacon. And try using a pasta other than spaghetti. The same can be said about Jeep and four-wheel drive. With its front-wheel drive, the Avenger was not yet a real Jeep. That is now changing with the Jeep Avenger 4xe.

Jeep first showed the Avenger in its electric form in 2022. Last year we also received the petrol version in the Netherlands. Last month there was an update and a third drive option: the mild-hybrid Avenger. With this 4xe there is also a four-wheel drive Avenger. What's strange: other Jeeps with the 4xe badge are PHEVs, but this Avenger is a mild hybrid.

Unfortunately there are no photos of the new version yet. We only get to see the sketch above of the Avenger 4xe playing in the mud. The front bumper seems to have been touched up a bit – partly thanks to the green accents – and there are roof rails, but otherwise little seems to have changed in the design.

Specifications of Jeep Avenger 4xe

A 136 hp most powerful combustion engine (36 hp stronger than that in the petrol Avenger and E-Hybrid) is linked to two electric motors, each delivering 29 hp to both axles. Power goes through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Thanks to the 48-volt mild-hybrid system, you can drive fully electric if you take it easy.

You can order one from Jeep at the end of 2024. Jeep is keeping the prices of the Avenger 4xe a secret for now. You now spend at least 29,698 euros (24,000 euros in Belgium) for the petrol version of the Avenger. The hybrid version with front-wheel drive goes for at least 32,700 euros (26,000 euros in Belgium) and the EV for 38,500 euros (37,500 euros in Belgium).