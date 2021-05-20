Riyadh (dpa)

The Jeddah Federation regained the winning tone that it had missed in the past two stages of the Saudi Professional League, after it achieved a precious 2/1 victory over its host Abha today, Thursday, in the twenty-eighth phase of the competition.

The balance of Al-Ittihad, who tied in the last two matches in the competition with Al-Batin and Dedak, rose to 50 points in third place, achieving its second victory in its last five matches in the competition.

On the other hand, Abha, who lost his 14th in the championship during the current season, stopped at 34 points in twelfth place. Serbian Aleksandr Bryovic scored early for Al Ittihad in the seventh minute, but Saleh Al Amri tied for her father in the 35th minute with a penalty kick.

Abdul-Ilah Al-Maliki re-advanced Al-Ittihad again, by scoring the second goal of the team nicknamed “Al-Ameed” in the 42nd minute, to lead his team to end the series of victories for Abha, which continued during the last three confrontations that brought the two teams together in the championship, specifically since Abha’s return to the Lights League in September 2019.