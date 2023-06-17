Starting today, fans of observing the sky in the Arab world are waiting for a date and for a week, to see the Milky Way with the naked eye, given that the moon will be in the new phase, and then in the crescent phase at the beginning of the month, and it sets early at night.

And the head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Eng. Majed Abu Zahra, stated that during this time of the year and before midnight, according to local time, it is possible to observe the flat, hazy level of the Milky Way, which contains the sun and many stars of the galaxy.

And he indicated that the monitoring should be from a sufficiently dark location away from city and street lights, and there is no need to use special equipment or supplies only the naked eye, as the star bar will appear high dividing the dome of the sky in a magical view at midnight.

Abu Zahira stressed to those who want to photograph that it is preferable for the lens aperture to be f / 2.8 in order to allow a lot of light to pass through. 3200) which will make the camera’s sensor more sensitive to light than it normally is.

He pointed out that since the exposure time is 30 seconds, there is a necessary need to install the camera on a tripod to prevent vibration, and the camera’s self-timer must be used to prevent vibration, and it must be remembered that when doing a long exposure as in these settings, any movement of the camera, no matter how small, will make The image is distorted.

It is noteworthy that many bright stars can be seen and the possibility of observing the transit of some satellites and the fall of some bright meteors in the dome of the sky, and that every star seen with the naked eye in the sky belongs to the Milky Way galaxy.