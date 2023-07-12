Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 7:30 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Central Electoral Board (JEC) has opened a disciplinary file against Pedro Sánchez for statements made at the European Council press conference that took place on June 29 and 30 from Brussels. Specifically, the JEC reprimands the President of the Government and Socialist candidate for using said institutional appearance to sell the achievements of the coalition Executive that he presides over and to charge against the pacts between PP and Vox after the regional and municipal elections of the past 28-M .

In this way, the body partially estimates the complaint that the PP had presented and considers that Sánchez, at that press conference at the headquarters of the Permanent Representation of the European Union (REPER), could have violated article 50.2 of the LOREG, which « prohibits, from the time the elections are called until they are held, any act organized or financed, directly or indirectly, by the public authorities that contains allusions to the accomplishments or achievements obtained by the public authorities”.

“We are going to an election day and a formation of the Government well… or of an ultra-right coalition government between the Popular Party and Vox, or a progressive government between Sumar and the PSOE,” declared the president of the Government then in Brussels .