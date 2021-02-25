The Utah Jazz, currently the best team in the NBA, had no mercy on the Los Angeles Lakers by defeating them 114-89 on Wednesday night, in which Italian Danilo Gallinari broke the Atlanta Hawks record for triples. The Lakers, who will not regain their Anthony Davis figure (calf injury) until after the All-Star Game, go through a significant negative streak with four consecutive defeats.

LeBron James (19 points), who was booked in the fourth quarter, Montrezl Harrell (16) and Markieff Morris (12) were the only players to exceed double digits in scoring for the reigning champions.

Instead, the Jazz, who have won 22 of the last 24 games, asserted their choral game with up to six players over 10 points. The guard Donovan Mitchell, chosen on Tuesday for his second consecutive All-Star, remained in only 13 points (4/16 in field goals) but added 10 rebounds and eight assists, while the French center Rudy Gobert, also ‘all- star ‘, signed 18 points and nine rebounds.

“This is the team we want to be,” Mitchell stressed. “Last year we had a lot of ups and downs, we have to keep playing consistently,” he added.

The Jazz thus consolidate their leadership in the Western Conference with 26 wins and six losses, while the Lakers, who will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, remain in third place with 22-11.

Italian power forward Danilo Gallinari slaughtered the Boston Celtics with 38 points from the bench and 10 3-pointers, his personal best and that of any player in Atlanta Hawks history.

At 32, Gallinari posted a spectacular 13/16 shooting from the field and 10/12 on triples in 33 minutes of play in Atlanta’s 127-112 win. The 10 triples are the Italian’s personal record in his 12 NBA seasons and the best all-time record by a Hawks player.

It was the power forward’s best performance since his arrival in Atlanta this season, in which he has suffered various physical problems and averages a modest 10.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

The other star of the clash was the young star of the Hawks Trae Young, who scored 33 points and distributed 7 assists. Young, who was not surprisingly chosen by coaches for the All-Star Game, is in exceptional form averaging 27 points and 11 assists for the month of February. The Celtics’ figures disappointed with just 13 points from Jayson Tatum (4/20 from field goals) and 17 from Jaylen Brown (6/16).

Guard Zach Lavine celebrated his first All-Star pick with 35 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 133-126 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime. «I know who I am as a player, how hard I work. I am extremely happy but it does not satisfy me. I’m looking at upcoming challenges, ”said Lavine, who will make his All-Star debut after winning the dunk contest twice.

Ricky forces the extension



Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio, who finished with nine points and 10 assists, forced extra time by scoring three decisive free throws, but the Bulls did not miss a victory that lifts them to sixth place in the East. With a triple on the horn, Canadian guard Luguentz Dort gave the Oklahoma City Thunder a 102-99 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Texan team thus returned with defeat to the competition after their last four games were suspended for at least four cases of covid-19 in their squad. Also Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 22, was a nightmare for San Antonio by scoring 42 points, the best mark of his career. The point guard was, with a 99-99 draw, the first to try the triple victory for the Thunder. His pitch missed but Oklahoma City had one last chance and Dort (16 points) scored the triple from the corner as the horn sounded.

For San Antonio, point guard Dejounte Murray had 27 points and veteran center LaMarcus Aldridge, who was returning after three weeks out, finished with 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.