Acosta won his first test when he was 6 years old and learned to fall on the circuits of Cartagena and Fortuna, always with his mentor Paco Mármol Pedro Acosta, yesterday in Losail, after winning the first race of his life in the Moto3 World Championship. / red bull ktm garlic FRANCISCO J. MOYA Monday, April 5, 2021, 03:06



Pedro Acosta (Puerto de Mazarrón, 16 years old) was not very interested in motorcycles and his father, who did not miss a World Championship race and spent many Sundays riding with friends on the Cartagena circuit, did not want to impose his hobby on him . The last thing he wanted to do was force the kid onto a motorcycle. «We aim it at ta