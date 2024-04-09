The Mexican National Team will play the Copa América in a couple of months and the reality is that the scenario is not the most positive for El Tri, after the loss in the Nations League against the United States, both in substance and form, it is clear that the Jaime Lozano's team today is not capable of competing against rivals of his level or group above it, there is not the expected progress and more than one already doubts that 'jimmy' is the right type for the Copa del Rey. world.
That is why, as we have informed you in 90min, the people at the FMF have a list of coaches with an immediate option to take Lozano's position in case of emergency and the one they like the most is still Javier Aguirre, so much so that they could create a managerial position for him while Plaza de Lozano is liberated.
In TUDN they confirm that Aguirre continues to be the strong man of the FMF, but they know that they cannot make the move until Lozano shows what he has in the Copa América, which is why they would offer the 'Basque' a position as sports director, practically direct boss of 'jimmy', this with the goal of avoiding competing with the clubs that could offer Javier a job in the summer when his relationship with Mallorca ends.
As far-fetched as it may sound, more than one manager could be waiting for El Tri to fall in the summer in order to justify the change of coach.
