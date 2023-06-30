The Japanese currency reached its lowest level at 145.07 yen per dollar in early Asian trade, its lowest level in more than seven months and is on track for a quarterly loss of more than eight percent.

The renewed decline in the yen fueled speculation that the Japanese authorities would intervene imminently, especially since the level of 145 yen per dollar had prompted the authorities to intervene in defense of the currency in September.

An official survey of factories in China showed on Friday that manufacturing activity contracted for the third month in a row in June.

The offshore yuan fell to its lowest since November, recording 7.2615 yuan per dollar, shortly before Friday’s trading began.

The Australian dollar fell 0.12% to $0.6608, while the New Zealand dollar increased 0.02% to $0.6070.

The dollar index settled at around 103.33, on its way to record an increase of about 0.7 percent in the second quarter.

The pound sterling rose in the latest transaction, 0.06 percent, to $ 1.2619, and is heading to record a monthly gain of 1.4 percent.

The euro rose 0.11 percent to $1.0874 and is expected to rise about 1.7 percent this month.