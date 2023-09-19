TOKYO — When Kohei Saito decided to write about “degrowth communism,” his editor was skeptical. Communism is not popular in Japan. Economic growth is the dogma.

So a book arguing that Japan should see its current demographic decline and economic stagnation not as a crisis, but as an opportunity for Marxist reinvention, sounded like a tough sell. But since its release in 2020, Saito’s book “Capital in the Age of the Anthropocene” has sold more than 500,000 copies.

Saito, professor of philosophy at the University of Tokyo, has taken advantage of what it describes as a growing disillusionment in Japan with capitalism’s ability to solve problemswhether by caring for the country’s growing elderly population, curbing growing inequality or mitigating climate change.

Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, has worked to promote growth in the shadow of an aging and shrinking population, with monetary and fiscal policy that is among the most aggressive of any nation. But there are strong signs that growth-oriented policies of ultra-cheap money and big government spending are reaching their limits.

As efforts to raise the birth rate also fail, with fewer people working less, “room for growth is running out,” said Saito, 36. This appears to be true even as the Japanese economy expands. When the country reported 6 percent growth in the second quarter of this year, it was driven almost entirely by external factors: exports and tourism. Domestic consumption contracted.

Focusing on growth was important when Japan was developing. But now that the country is rich, Saito said, the insistence on an ever-expanding economy, described in terms of gross domestic product (GDP), has produced obviously wasteful spending, as the government has urged people to consume more. . “There are too many cars, too many skyscrapers, too many convenience stores, too much fast fashion,” he said.

He argues that the focus on consumption has wasted resources that could be put to better use. Reorienting Japan toward goals that more effectively reflect current needs would mean using metrics other than GDP to measure its economic well-being. The focus would shift from quantity to quality, to measures such as health, education and standard of living.

Saito’s detractors say he offers little more than unworkable idealism and failed ideology. He recognizes that growth remains crucial to improving the quality of life in less developed countries. And even in wealthy nations, he doesn’t ask people to give up comforts.

In his view, achieving degrowth communism is less about personal choices and more about changing overall political and economic structures. Marxism, he argues, offers a viable model for reorienting society around the maximization of public goods rather than the endless pursuit and concentration of wealth.

But Saito had a warning. “I’m not saying we’re going back to the Edo period,” he said, referring to the feudal era when the country was largely closed to the rest of the world.

