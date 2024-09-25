Monster Hunter Wilds is a highly anticipated title and, as is only natural, Capcom decided to create various editions for the game, adding several physical extras in the more expensive ones. One of the items included in the Ultra Collector’s Edition Japanese is really strange though. What is it about? a bicycle . Come to think of it, it might be handy for hunting monsters.

But where are you going, hunter on a bicycle?

“The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak ULTRA Collector’s Edition (exclusive to Japan, as far as I know) includes a Baby Seikret plush, a Seikret-themed folding bike, a PS5 copy of the game, a Weapon Bag-themed case, and a Steelbook!” said X user @KinoKreations, also showing photos of the package.

In fact, all this goodness of Manitou has a not indifferent pricegiven that we are talking about 181,590 yen, or more than 1,250 euros. It makes you wonder if in editions like this it wouldn’t be better to include objects that are truly themed with the game, but it’s a question that will fall on deaf ears, considering that they are made above all to capture the interest of the most wealthy fans.

As a reminder, Monster Hunter Wilds will be released on February 28, 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5, as announced during last night’s State of Play.