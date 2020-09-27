Japanese who have recently invented the first safe UV lamp against coronavirusare also major trendsetters in toilets, bidets and public toilets. There is even a concept of “toilet culture” in Japan. They recently surprised the whole world again. Public toilets have appeared in Tokyo with … colored glass walls that allow passers-by to look inside! In detail about this innovation, as well as about the “toilet culture” tells in its article the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung… FACTS offers its complete translation.

“With a series of new public toilets, Japan is celebrating its world famous toilet culture. The very word “culture” emphasizes that this is not just a matter of natural need.

More recently, people have been striving to get to Yoyogi-Fukamachi Park in the Shibuya area of ​​Tokyo. It has attracted attention before with a beautiful football field with a perfect lawn or a fairy castle in the trees, where children were happy to climb. But now the new public toilet is of the greatest interest to visitors. It consists of three booths, which the architect Shigeru Ban built with colored glass walls. Outside, you can see if the toilet is busy and clean. As soon as the door is closed from the inside, the walls become opaque. And the one who entered can calmly do his job. Very practical.

The transparent public toilet in Shibuya is the first of a planned series to be built in many cities in Japan. The sponsor is the non-profit foundation Nippon. The toilet was designed by Ban and implemented by Toto. The reason for the creation of transparent toilets was the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, which were postponed to the next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We want to introduce our toilet culture to foreign guests,” says Hirofumi Matsutake, a spokesman for Toto. He emphasizes that this invention is very useful in a pandemic. It allows better hygiene and therefore contributes to the fight against infection.

Considering that Toto is the largest company of its kind in the world, its representative does not hide the fact that the project in Shibuya is also of an advertising nature. But is it really that important? No place in our daily life is as inevitable to visit as the toilet. Disposal of faeces is a critical factor for hygiene and public health. Especially in a pandemic. And Japan is one of the exemplary countries in the world in terms of hygiene. It seems that cleanliness is a matter of national honor here. Public toilets are often masterpieces of cleanliness – and people who use them do not have to pay anything for it, as has long been customary in Germany. Toilets in Japanese homes are high-tech gadgets that fight dirt and odors with special disinfectant water, economical drainage mechanisms, and smart ventilation.

Once the founder of Toto, Katsuhiko Okura, was inspired by European ceramic toilets. He recreated them in Japan and thereby contributed to the fact that they replaced the old floor-standing toilets. Hirofumi Matsutake says that the predecessors of modern Japanese toilets were also from overseas, from the United States and Switzerland. These were medical devices that were used to care for bedridden patients.

Japanese engineers have combined them with conventional toilets. In 1980, Toto introduced its first toilet with bidet function and adjustable water temperature. “It wasn’t received very well in the beginning,” Matsutake recalls. But the company’s engineers did not give up, and today almost no one wants to give up heated toilet seats and the function of a hygienic shower. According to Toto, 80% of all Japanese households have a toilet equipped with additional functions.

Is it really necessary? This is a purely European issue. In Japan, the industry today specializes in providing people with increased comfort in any area with the help of the latest electronic devices. And toilets, which automatically lift the lid when you come up to it, have long been no surprise here. “They greet you so much,” says Matsutake with a traditional Japanese smile.

In addition, some toilet bowls in office buildings emit flushing sounds when someone is sitting on them, thereby drowning out sounds that the person in the toilet cannot always avoid. There are home toilets with soft lighting so that during a night visit to the toilet you do not interrupt a person’s nap. The Japanese toilet industry has really thought of everything.

Will there ever be a toilet that will not only greet visitors with a graceful lifting of the lid, but also serve drinks, fold toilet paper? Hirofumi Matsutake believes that it is not necessary to develop in this direction. More importantly, the toilet of the future will play a prominent role in the healthcare system. For example, by automatically analyzing urine or stool samples.

It looks like it’s just around the corner. Believe it when you look at the public toilet in Yoyogi-Fukamachi Park. It truly combines comfort, art, and toilet culture. But that’s not all. Matsutake claims that the inside of the stalls is made of special, improved materials that make it much easier for those who clean there. “

