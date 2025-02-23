He cabbage is a vegetable rich in vitamins and mineralsbelonging to the Brassica’s family, or as we commonly know them, the cabbage. One of its main characteristics is its mixture of bitter and sweet, which is accompanied by a Curious and striking color which can vary from white to dark purple through green.

The versatility of this food makes it Perfect for any type of recipe since it can prepare boiled, fried, baked, filling and even in soups. In addition, it is one of the cheapest vegetables in the supermarket so it is always a good option to Include in the weekly menu.

In Japan there is a term called Yamitsuki that is used to describer food with daring and appetizing flavors They are a real pleasure for taste papillae. One of the dishes they define with this word is cabbage, which following a specific recipe, obtains a unique and ten times more striking.

Image of a green cabbage | Istock

The step by step

Ingredients:

1 cabbage

Garlic

Roasted sesame oil

Sesame seeds

Sake

Powdered chicken broth

Sugar

Salt

Elaboration:

Mix all ingredients except cabbage in a bowl and grind until a homogeneous dust is left with all integrated products. Wash and cut the cabbage and Take it to a hermetic bag together with the mixture of the rest of the ingredients. Shake for a few seconds so that the ingredients mix and integrate with cabbage. Once ready, get out of the bag and consume raw or cooked to taste.