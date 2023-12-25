The Japanese space probe “SLIM” entered the lunar orbit on Monday, in a major step towards the country's space sector's first successful landing on the moon's surface, which is expected to happen next month.

The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) is nicknamed the Moon Sniper because it is designed to land within 100 meters of a specific target on the lunar surface.

If the mission succeeds, Japan will be the fifth country to succeed in landing a probe on the moon, after the United States, Russia, China and India.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said in a statement on Monday that the SLIM probe “successfully entered the lunar orbit at 16.51 pm Japan time” (07.51 GMT).

The agency added, “Its course was changed as originally planned, and there is nothing out of the ordinary regarding the conditions of the probe.”

She pointed out that the spacecraft's descent towards the moon is expected to begin at approximately 12:00 midnight Japanese time on January 20, and it is scheduled to land on the surface after 20 minutes.

The H-IIA rocket lifted off in September from the southern island of Tanegashima carrying the lander, after three postponements due to bad weather.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said this month that the mission will be an “unprecedented high-precision landing” on the moon's surface.

The lander was equipped with a spherical probe developed in cooperation with a toy company. It is slightly larger than a tennis ball, and can change its shape to move on the surface of the moon.

Compared to previous probes that landed “a few to more than 10 kilometers” from designated targets, the Slim probe’s assumed margin of error of less than 100 meters indicates a level of accuracy previously thought impossible, thanks to 20 years of effort by researchers. years, according to JAXA.

As technology advances, the demand for identifying targets such as craters and rocks on the moon's surface is increasing, Shinichiro Sakai, SLIM project manager at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, explained to reporters this month.

“Gone are the days when merely exploring 'somewhere on the moon' was desirable,” he said.

Sakai added that hopes are also high that SLIM's resolution will make sampling lunar permafrost easier, bringing scientists one step closer to unraveling the mystery surrounding the moon's water resources.

Japanese missions have failed twice in the past, one public and one private.

Last year, the country unsuccessfully sent a lunar probe called Omotenashi as part of the US Artemis 1 mission.

Last April, the Japanese startup iSpace failed to become the first private company to land on the moon, and lost contact with its vehicle after what it described as a “difficult landing.”