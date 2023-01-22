Yomiuri: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may visit Ukraine in mid-February

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may visit Kyiv in mid-February and hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, writes Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the Japanese politician also wants to see the areas of Ukraine where the fighting took place earlier. If the visit takes place, following the trip, Kisida and Zelensky will make a joint statement against Russia.

The publication clarified that the trip to Kyiv is important for Kishida due to Tokyo’s presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) in 2023. According to journalists, the trip will demonstrate the active involvement of the Japanese side in the process of providing assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, the Japanese government is studying the possibilities of ensuring security during the visit.

Earlier, Kishida promised that Japan would continue to impose sanctions against Russia and provide support to Ukraine.