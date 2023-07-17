Kishida’s visit to the UAE is part of the first Gulf tour by a Japanese prime minister since Shinzo Abe’s in 2020.

Kishida arrived in the Emirates from Saudi Arabia, where he met Sunday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. After holding talks with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, he will travel to Qatar on Tuesday.

In an article published on the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Kishida said, “I plan to propose the Global Green Energy Center initiative during my visit, which aims to combine the strengths of our two countries: geographical advantages, low-cost renewable energy resources and strong investment capabilities of the UAE and the Middle East on the one hand, And the latest Japanese carbon removal technology on the other hand.”

The Japanese Embassy in the UAE confirmed the content of the article.

“Under this initiative, the two countries will be able to cooperate in areas related to the production and use of hydrogen and ammonia, as well as carbon recycling through a multi-tiered approach,” Kishida added.

While the UAE is preparing to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) between November 30 and December 12 in Dubai, countries’ opinions are still very divergent on ways to reduce the use of fossil fuels and contain the resulting global warming.

Kishida stressed that his country will work “closely with the UAE to ensure the success of the conference.”

In the Saudi city of Jeddah on the Red Sea, Kishida discussed the issue of energy security with senior Saudi officials, including the crown prince, according to official Saudi statements.

Japan relies almost entirely on imports to secure its oil supplies, and Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar supply the bulk of its needs.

“The Kingdom, based on its commitment to the strategic relationship with Japan in the energy field, continues to achieve the security of Japan’s oil supplies,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

Kishida’s Gulf tour was expected last August, but it was postponed due to his infection with the Corona virus.

His visits come in the context of China’s growing role in the region, especially after Beijing brokered an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the two most prominent regional rivals, to resume their relations last March.