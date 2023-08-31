The Nikkei rose 0.88 percent to close at 32,619.34 points, and the broader Topix index rose 0.80 percent to 2,332.00 points.

US stocks ended the session higher overnight after new economic data reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve will stop raising interest rates in September.

Chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 1.24 percent and chip testing equipment maker Advantest rose 1.44 percent.

Toyota Motor jumped 2.38 percent after the company announced an eight percent increase in global sales in July, to a record 859,506 cars.

Honda Motor rose 1.18 percent and Nissan Motor rose 0.75 percent.

The auto sector index rose 1.89 percent, and became the most profitable among the sub-indices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The brokerage firms index fell 0.35 percent, recording the worst performance among the sub-sectors, and the banking sector index fell 0.19 percent.

The index of oil exploration companies fell 0.1 percent.