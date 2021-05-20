The American tax office mistakenly sent checks to the amount of $ 1.4 thousand by a Japanese who lived in the United States before October 2005. On Thursday, May 20, reports Financial Times with reference to a representative of one of the banks in Japan.

As specified in the material, long queues were formed in the bank branches of Tokyo, as employees had to process checks in dollars. Among those who received payments were the Japanese who previously lived in the United States, but left the country long ago. They were sent money based on tax returns filed by residents.

“I felt grateful, America is beautiful,” a 75-year-old Japanese pensioner shared with the publication.

Edition Nikkei Asia clarifies that the checks were received by the Japanese who lived in the United States until October 2005, at which time a bilateral social security agreement entered into force, exempting Japanese citizens from paying social contributions.

Earlier, on May 2, Bloomberg published information that in the first 100 days of the reign of US President Joe Biden, the fortune of the hundred richest Americans increased by $ 195 billion and reached $ 2.9 trillion. The main reasons for this growth are the growth of exchanges against the background of vaccination against coronavirus and overcoming an immediate pandemic.