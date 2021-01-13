March will be a key month for the Tokyo Olympics, postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. According Yoshiro mori, president of the Organizing Committee of the event, that is the deadline to decide definitively if the public presence in stadiums. Though Takeshi niinami, an advisor to the Japanese government, was encouraged to go further and, while the Asian country continues to fight to contain a new Covid-19 outbreak, he predicted that on that date what must be resolved is if the appointment is celebrated or not.

“I think we are going to have to make a difficult decision on this in February or March,” Mori slipped during a press conference, when asked if spectators could attend the different competitions.

The organization would give up an income of around 860 million dollars if the Games are played behind closed doors, which will mean a very big blow to finances. It is worth remembering that due to the postponement for this year it is already expected that the final cost of the event will rise by approximately 2.7 million dollars.

Toshiro Muto, president of the organizing committee, said that in the coming months they will have to decide what will happen to the public. Photo Carl Court / AP

To date, some 4.48 million tickets have been sold for the Olympic event – scheduled for July 23 to August 8 – and about 970 thousand for the Paralympic event – from August 24 to September 5. These tickets, issued at first for the 2020 dates, will be valid for this 2021. Although buyers can choose to return if they prefer, an option that some 810 thousand people took advantage of.

Thus, everything will depend on what the Organizing Committee and the International Olympic Committee together with the governments of Tokyo and Japan decide.

In the final months of last year, optimism had grown regarding the chances of opening the stadiums to the public. With the health situation under control – at least it seemed so at the time – some tests of the protocols and measures designed for the spectators were carried out.

Yokohama Stadium was packed in November for a few days of rehearsals for the Olympics. Photo www.olympicchannel.com

In November, for example, Yokohama Stadium, which will host baseball and softball, was filled to one hundred percent of its capacity -32,402 seats- for three days, in which it was used to test high-tech devices to take body temperature and cameras to track movements.

But the increasing number of cases in recent weeks in the host city and several neighboring prefectures, as well as the appearance of new strains of the virus in Japan and other countries, undermined the optimism of the organizers. Tokyo registered 1,433 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and last week it entered a state of emergency again, which will be in force, at least, until February 7.

The new wave of cases hitting the Japanese country rebounded the ghost of cancellation, as revealed by Takeshi Niinami. The businessman and advisor to the national government said: “We must do everything we can to make Tokyo 2020 happen, but I’m not sure if we can celebrate it.”

The Tokyo National Stadium will be one of the venues for the Olympic event. Will it open its doors to the public? Photo Philip Fong / AFP

His opinion agrees with that of about 80 percent of the Japanese, who, according to a survey by the Kyodo agency, want to postpone or cancel the Games again.

According to a telephone survey carried out last weekend, 35.3% of those consulted would prefer to cancel the Olympic appointment, while 44.8% would choose to postpone it again. These figures are higher than those produced by similar surveys carried out in recent months, which showed that 60 percent of the Japanese were against holding the event on the new scheduled dates.

Less than 190 days before the start of the Olympic Games, the most important event in world sport is still shrouded in doubts.

