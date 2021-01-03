The Japanese government will turn to health experts to resolve the issue of imposing an emergency regime in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. This is stated in the material of the agency “Kyodo“.

The authorities are considering the possibility of introducing an emergency regime due to the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19. Over the past day, more than 3.1 thousand new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country. Of these, 816 were recorded in Tokyo.

The situation with the incidence of COVID-19 in Japan deteriorated sharply in November, and in December the daily increase in cases repeatedly set records.

On the eve it became known that the authorities of Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa prefectures, bordering Tokyo, at a meeting with the government of the country were going to call for an emergency regime due to the spread of the coronavirus. Previously, a similar intention was announced by the Tokyo Metropolitan Prefecture.