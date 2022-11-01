The Japanese government has decided to retain its participation in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, which will be transferred to Russian jurisdiction by decision of Moscow. On Monday, October 31, the publication reported Nikkei with reference to sources.

This decision was made by the Japanese Cabinet, “because it seeks stable energy supplies, despite international sanctions against Moscow.” At the same time, Tokyo receives 95% of its oil from the Middle East.

It is specified that ExxonMobil, which owned a 30% stake in Sakhalin-1, announced in March that it was withdrawing from the project. The reason for stopping oil production at the Sakhalin-1 project was the refusal of the Exxon operator to work with Sovcomflot tankers.

The Japanese consortium Sodeco, which also has a 30% stake in Sakhalin-1, is currently making a decision on further investment in the oil and gas project. The main shareholder of Sodeco, whose members are private companies Japex, ITOCHU, Marubeni, Inpex, is the Japanese Cabinet.

The Nikkei newspaper also reported that the future participation of the Japanese side in the Sakhalin-1 project would contradict the decision of the G7 organization, which imposed a ban on oil imports from Russia. However, there are no exact dates for the introduction of restrictions yet.

Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a press conference that the Sakhalin-1 project is important “for ensuring Japan’s energy security and import diversification.”

“Following the results of studying the details of the decree of the President of Russia and due procedures, we intend to maintain interests in the project. To do this, I held a meeting with the leadership of SODECO and conveyed a request to positively consider this issue,” Nishimura said.

Earlier, on October 9, Nishimura announced the role of the Russian oil and gas project Sakhalin-1. According to him, it is extremely important for Japan in terms of energy security. According to him, Japan planned to clarify the intentions of the Russian side and make further decisions regarding oil exports.

On October 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to transfer the property of the Sakhalin-1 project to the ownership of the Russian Federation. According to the decree, all the property of the consortium that led the Sakhalin-1 project is transferred to the ownership of Russia.

The Sakhalin-1 project is one of the largest offshore investment projects in the Russian Federation. It provides for the development of four offshore oil and gas fields – Chayvo, Odoptu-Sea, Arkutun-Dagi and Lebedinskoye, located on the northeastern shelf of Sakhalin Island in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk.