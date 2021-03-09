The Covid-19 changes the rules of sport permanently. He suffered most of the important competitions during 2020 and continues to put the postponed in check Tokyo Olympics. And this Tuesday it transpired that the Japanese government evaluates excluding the foreign public for both the Olympics and the Paralympics.

Unofficial information made it known Kyodo news agency who cited as sources “officials who carry out the organizational face.” News that contrasts with what happened a week ago when the Organizing Committee reported a plan that was being developed to receive foreign audiences.

During last Wednesday, the hosts had announced that before the end of the month they were going to make a decision, but that the main idea was that the Games were going to “be open to all“, according to the president of the organizing committee, Seiko Hashimoto, at a press conference.

“Because the Covid-19 situation changes every moment, we believe it is essential to make a decision with the greatest certainty and speed possible,” Hashimoto explained. However, the decision seems to go against the desire of the official and also the International Olympic Committee (IOC) who expressed their solidarity to counteract the obstacles that an outbreak of the virus could propose.

Now, the Japanese government is expected to make it official. Something that can happen during next week when the organizing committee returns to have a remote meeting with the International Olympic Committee and two other organizations linked to Japanese health, as if to certify a decision that on the part of the Japanese government, it seems taken.

The government, according to Kyodo, came to the conclusion that it is not possible to receive foreign fans, given the strong complaints from various groups that publicly showed their disagreement for exposing themselves to possible Covid-19 infections and for the diversification that the virus had with the different strains, depending on the region.

The truth is that today, Japan has kept its borders closed for tourists for months. And the measure was extreme towards the end of December of last year with a total closure. However, the possibility of making the measure more flexible and welcoming tourism in Tokyo was being considered when the Olympic Games take place from July 23 and the Paralympics from August 24.

Anyway, the concern of the Japanese grows. The government is taking longer than expected to curb the number of infections since the beginning of January; when a maximum of more than 2,500 daily cases in Tokyo.

With this decision, the Japanese government will also have to review its growth strategy, given that expectations that incoming visitors would reactivate the Japanese economy were high; especially before the Games were delayed for a year due to the virus outbreak.

