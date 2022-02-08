The Japanese corporation Toshiba decided to split into two core divisions instead of the originally planned three and sell its non-core assets. The agency reports Bloomberg.

Toshiba plans to spin off and sell its device manufacturing division, including semiconductors. The company decided not to separate its infrastructure services business. The breakup into two parts will cost the Japanese giant less and will go more smoothly than the original plan, which involves dividing the business into three parts.

Toshiba also designated its electronics division, Toshiba Tec Corp., as a non-core business, but did not disclose any plans to sell it. In addition, the company plans to use $2.6 billion of excess capital to return funds to shareholders within two years.

Related materials:

In addition, Toshiba will sell a 55 percent stake in Toshiba Carrier Corp. for the production of air conditioners to its American partner Carrier Global Corp.

The Japanese corporation also owns a stake in memory chip maker Kioxia Holdings Corp. These shares will remain the property of Toshiba, but the company will seek to sell them “immediately” and return the proceeds to shareholders. After the announcement of the split in two, Toshiba shares jumped 4.5 percent. Toshiba Tec is up 15%, its biggest gain since 2016.

For several years, Toshiba has been in crisis due to constant scandals and management errors. To save the business, she had to sell control of her semiconductor division, which brought new activist investors into the company (shareholders who not only bought a stake, but want to take part in the management of the company).

In 2021, Toshiba CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa stated that the division of the company into three businesses would be optimal for the corporation and shareholders. However, some of the largest shareholders did not agree with this and opposed it. Now that the company has been split in two, Tsunakawa denies that this was done because of shareholder pressure.

The original plan to split the company into three parts had been hatched for several months. The separation was to be completed by 2024. They wanted to single out the infrastructure business and the device manufacturing department from the group. All other divisions were to remain with Toshiba. The corporation hoped that these changes would force some individual shareholders to leave the company. Tsunakawa denied that Toshiba wants to get rid of shareholders in this way, stressing that this process is aimed at optimizing the company’s costs.