Japan still intends to conclude a peace treaty with Russia. In addition, Beijing is counting on the resumption of humanitarian exchanges with Moscow. This was announced on February 7 at a press conference by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

“Our diplomatic position, according to which we are aimed at concluding a peace treaty with Russia after resolving the problem of territories, has not changed,” Hayashi said.

The minister also noted that Japan is counting on the resumption of the project of visiting graves by former Japanese residents of the South Kuriles.

On January 23, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov explained the impossibility of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Japan on a peace treaty. According to him, Japan has joined the policy of states unfriendly to Russia. In addition, under the current conditions, there is no meaningful dialogue between Moscow and Tokyo, which makes such negotiations impossible.

Last December, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida noted that the state of affairs in relations between Japan and Russia remains extremely difficult, and in the current situation there are no conditions for discussing the prospects for concluding a peace treaty.

In March 2022, Moscow had already abandoned negotiations with Tokyo on a peace treaty. The corresponding decision was made in view of Japan’s unfriendly actions towards the Russian Federation.

Also, as a response, the Russian side stopped visa-free trips of Japanese citizens to the South Kuriles and withdrew from the dialogue with Japan on establishing joint economic activities on these islands.

As a result of World War II, Russia and Japan never signed a peace treaty. The main snag in reaching agreements is Tokyo’s claims to the South Kuriles. Japan still calls the islands of Kunashir, Iturup and a number of territories of the Lesser Kuril ridge its northern territories, although as a result of the Second World War they passed to the USSR.