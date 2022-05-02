Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi sent a congratulatory message to the Islamic world on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, in which he affirmed his determination to continue efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with the Islamic world, expressing his hope for closer cooperation to face challenges and achieve regional and global prosperity and peace.

The official congratulatory message distributed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo read, “On the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr this year, I would like to extend my best wishes to all Muslims around the world, even in the midst of the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, Japan and Islamic countries have steadily strengthened relations in In a wide range of areas including politics, security, economics and culture, the unprecedented crisis has turned into an opportunity to demonstrate the resilience of our friendship and trust, which is very encouraging.”

Minister Hayashi added, “To strengthen our relations and deepen our cooperation, I am determined to continue proactive diplomatic efforts, focusing on our shared values ​​of tolerance and harmony, and looking into the post-Covid-19 era, I sincerely hope that Japan and Islamic countries will work more closely together in confronting COVID-19.” Various challenges and contribution to peace, stability and prosperity at the regional and international levels.