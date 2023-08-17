The star of the opening of the San Sebastian Festival will be an 82-year-old Japanese man who can boast two Oscars, a Golden Bear in Berlin and the Golden Lion for a lifetime achievement in Venice. Hayao Miyazaki, founder of Studio Ghibli, will kick off the 71st edition of Zinemaldia on September 22 with his latest feature film, ‘The Boy and the Heron’..

The choice of a cartoon film to open the festival is not due to the strike of scriptwriters and actors in Hollywood, which will empty San Sebastián of American stars, but rather to the determined commitment to animated films by the team led by José Luis since 2011 rebound us. In 2015, the Official Section programmed ‘The Boy and the Beast’, by Mamuru Hosoda, who was later also present with ‘Mirai, my little sister’. Works by Makoto Shinkai such as ‘Your Name’ and ‘Fireworks’, directed by Akiyuki Shinbu and Nobuyuki Taeuchi, have also been seen.

An image from 'The boy and the heron'.







Of all the Japanese filmmakers dedicated to ‘anime’ none have the prestige of Hayao Miyazaki (Tokyo, 1941). The author of ‘The castle in the sky’, ‘My neighbor Totoro’, ‘Nicky, the witch’s apprentice’, ‘Porco rosso’, ‘Princess Mononoke’ and ‘Spirited Away’ has beaten all the box office records in Japan. ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ and ‘Ponyo on the Cliff’ are some of the marvels that have emerged from Studio Ghibli, which in a world colonized by American animation have managed to install Japanese imagery in the collective subconscious.

The Japanese cartoon series that TVE broadcast in the 70s, such as ‘Heidi’ and ‘Marco’, already had the participation of Miyazaki, who always slips his obsessions into his work: the world of aviation, romanticism, war, the ecological message… Inactive since 2013, ‘El niño y la garza’ will be his farewell, the story of a boy who, after losing his mother in World War II, is taken by his father to the countryside, where he enters a supernatural world inhabited by fabulous beings, another of the weaknesses of Japanese Disney.