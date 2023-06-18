Researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University, Japan, subjected a group of people with early-stage fatty liver disease, examining their eating habits, liver health, and muscle mass.

The researchers focused mainly on how well the participants adhered to the traditional Japanese diet, which is known to contain fish, shellfish, seaweed, mushrooms, soybeans and fermented foods.

According to the study, the results of which were published in the journal Nutrients, the researchers discovered that those who followed the Japanese diet pattern were less likely to develop severe liver problems.

The researchers attributed their results, according to the Study Finds website, which specializes in scientific and medical topics, to the richness of the Japanese diet in antioxidants, carotene and alpha-tocopherol, which cleanse the body of oxidative stress, which is one of the main causes of liver damage in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

The researchers also pointed out that soybeans contain “genistein”, which has been shown to help reduce body fat.