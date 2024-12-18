The Japanese company Space One failed this Wednesday in its second attempt to launch a rocket into space and became the first private firm in the country to achieve it.

The Kairos rocket manufactured by this firm “ended its flight after judging that the success of its mission would be difficult,” Space One said in a statement.

The television broadcast showed the slim white rocket taking off from the firm’s spaceport in the Wakayama region of western Japan. However, shortly after you can see the ship descending in the distance spiral. Rise and fall wake of the Kairos rocket



The ship was carrying five satellites. The solid-fuel rocket carried five satellites, including one from the Taiwanese Space Agency.





Space One aims to establish a satellite launch service to meet booming global demand and emulate SpaceX, Elon Musk’s firm, which has contracts with NASA and the Pentagon. In March, in a first attempt to launch a Japanese government test satellite into orbit, the Kairos rocket was ordered to self-destruct due to technical problems. Japan wants to be important in space The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is also seeking to become a major player in the satellite launch market. Its new H3 rockets experienced several failed takeoff attempts before their first successful mission in February. Plans to test another solid-fuel rocket, the Epsilon Swere postponed after a failed test engine that caused a fire at the JAXA facilities.

