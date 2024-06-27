Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has reached the top of the Japanese chartsand it couldn’t be otherwise: the edition of FromSoftware’s soulslike which includes both the base game and the expansion sold over 31,000 copies at launch, considering only the PS5 and PS4 versions.

[PS5] Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 24,012 (New) [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – 7,303 (39,191) [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 7,189 (186,685) [PS4] Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 7,008 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 6,179 (5,876,739) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,103 (7,806,813) [NSW] Radiant Silvergun – 5,455 (New) [NSW] Minecraft – 4,625 (3,548,971) [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories – 4,213 (14,429) [NSW] Spirit Hunter Series Complete Collection – 3,524 (New)

The others are few new in the top 10with Radiant Silvergun for Nintendo Switch debuting in seventh place and Spirit Hunter Series Complete Collection, also for Switch, in tenth place.