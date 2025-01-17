If there is a food that both adults and children like, it is croquettes. Its preparation method is simple and the variety of flavors leaves no one indifferent. so it is not surprising that they have become a key element of Spanish gastronomy.

There is so much love for croquettes that even They have their own international day, January 16. For this reason, social networks were filled with messages celebrating the croquettes. Although what no one would think is that the Japanese ambassador to Spain would join this party.

Through X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, diplomat Takahiro Nakama has shared different messages in which he has made clear his passion for these fried foods. “Today is a day that we will all love: International Croquette Day. We visited a bar near the office to eat some exquisite Spanish croquettes,” he wrote.

Thus, together with two other people, Nakama was able to enjoy a serving of croquettes. Although the truth is that in Japan there is also a dish very similar to the Spanish one, korokke. “In Japan, croquette is a very popular homemade dish. which has a recipe and a name a little different than that of Spain. It’s called Korokke and it’s made with potatoes,” the diplomat explained along with a tutorial with the recipe.

The publication already has more than 233,000 views and hundreds of comments applauding the ambassador’s taste. “Thank you for valuing our gastronomy,” “take advantage” or “you really know” have been some of the most outstanding messages.