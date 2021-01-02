Atlético begins 2021 with the illusion of having a great season. Simeone’s men are on the right track and are leaders in the League. The sensations are almost unbeatable and in the mattress parish they dream that this year will be unforgettable. Always under the “game by game” discourse, the mattress squad has formed a compact block from the goal with Oblak to the front with Suárez.

This sweet road can run into a stone to haggle. The month of January stands out as one of the most dangerous scenarios for skating. In fact, if we look back we find that Atleti already dropped eight points in the League in January 2020: defeats against Éibar (2-0) and Madrid (1-0), in addition to a draw against Leganés ( 0-0).

Alavés, Athletic, Sevilla, Eibar, Valencia and Cádiz will try to stop a devastating Atleti who will also try to advance rounds in the Cup. The incentives to believe in this block are innumerable: the connection of the attackers, the balance of the midfielders and the defensive security led by Oblak under the sticks.

Costa’s withdrawal can be a handicap, at least in the short term, in vitally important matches. For that reason, from the Wanda offices they are already working to find a replacement for him.