Cattle slaughter started the year by lowering several changes compared to the high levels it was in during 2020. According to data from the National Directorate for Agricultural Commercial Control (DNCCA), the January slaughter it barely exceeded one million heads, falling 17 percent compared to December, and it was 14 percent lower than that of January 2020. The average daily slaughter was one of the lowest in the last four years.

Even so, in the accumulated of the last twelve months the total of cattle slaughtered exceeded 14 million heads, a volume that is among the historical maximums. And in that context, a good sign is the drop in the percentage of females and light animals that make up the task. “The evolution of the last twelve months clearly reveals the change in composition registered, with a healthy presence of males”, highlights a recent report by the ABC meat exporters consortium.

At the beginning of 2021, apparent per capita beef consumption experienced a resounding fall from 54 kilos to 42 kilos per inhabitant per year.

Mario Ravettino, president of the consortium, explained that the decrease in slaughter that was observed during January helps to estimate the drop in local meat consumption, but it is not decisive since for that it is necessary to know the evolution of the volumes of reserved meat in refrigerators and butchers. “During the first month of 2020, bovine meat production was impacted by the reduction in the number of slaughtered animals, which was also reflected in the estimate of apparent consumption, but it should be noted that it does not contemplate the stock adjustments that would give greater certainty about the situation of the local market ”, he explained.