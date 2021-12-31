The new issue of Motorcyclist Magazine is now in the shops! Includes testing of the Ducati Streetfighter V2, Aprilia Tuareg 660, Husqvarna Norden 901, Kawasaki Z650RS, Triumph Speed ​​Triple RR and Yamaha MT-09 SP, as well as a track comparison test between the Ducati Panigale V4 S and BMW M 1000 RR from Spa-Francorchamps. Also included is an extensive report on the European Motorcycle of the Year election, an interview with Danilo Petrucci, the secrets of Toprak Razgatlioglu, an off-road trip through the north of Spain… and much more!

Ducati Street Fighter V2

Do not tackle without (racing) gloves, this kitten…

Aprilia Tuareg 660

Aprilia opens the attack in the popular all-road segment

Husqvarna Norden 901

Unique enough, or just a KTM in a different guise?

Kawasaki Z650RS

The Z650RS carries around fifty years of Z heritage, yet Kawasaki is aiming on purpose

not in the direction of seasoned Zed-heads…

Triumph Speed ​​Triple RR

Triumph makes the reverse movement and transforms a naked into a sports bike

Yamaha MT-09 SP

Just a bit more chic, just a bit more sensitive, and just a bit more expensive than the basic version.

Is it worth the price difference?

Shootout: Ducati Panigale V4 S vs. BMW M 1000 RR

The Italian and German armed forces fight a battle in the Ardennes

EMOTY

The European Motorcycle of the Year, voted by European professional motorcycle editors.

And the winner is…

Danilo Petrucci

The sympathetic Italian said goodbye to MotoGP, and switched seamlessly to the Dakar

Toprak Razgatlioglu

What secret ingredients helped Toprak to the top?

Further in this issue

The future of two-wheel mobility – Travel: off-road through Northern Spain – Starting grid – Figures of the month – Shortshift -Showroom – Treasures at Zolder – The Garage – Pitbox – Column Mat Oxley – Column Loris Cresson

