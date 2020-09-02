Highlights: Professor SM Akhtar of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia will design the mosque to be built in Ayodhya.

Professor SM Akhtar said – Our aim is to bring everyone together.

The Sunni Waqf Board has been given land for the mosque in Dhanipur village of Sohawal tehsil of Ayodhya.

On the Supreme Court’s decision in the Ram temple case, preparations have begun to build a mosque on the alternative land given for the mosque in Ayodhya. In the construction of the mosque, technical assistance will be taken from the professor of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. Professor SM Akhtar will design the main mosque and other buildings being built in Ayodhya. Professor SM Akhtar said that our aim is to bring everyone together. Let us know, this land has been given to Sunni Waqf Board in Dhanipur village of Sohawal Tehsil of Ayodhya.

Jamia Millia Islamia professor SM Akhtar, who took charge of designing a mosque in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court’s decision in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, has said that bringing the entire campus together with the ethos of India and the spirit of Islam is. Akhtar said that he was recently given the task of designing the complex, which would also have an Indo-Islamic Research Center, a library and a hospital, and he would soon start working on the project. He said that it is not a question of designing only a mosque. A complex will come up on the land given by the government. The purpose of this campus will be to serve humanity. The basic objective will be to bring together India’s ethos and the spirit of Islam.

Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation will oversee the work

He said that the philosophy of Islam or any other religion is to serve humanity and that will be our primary objective. He said that it will be our endeavor that everyone can come together to serve the society. The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), a trust set up by the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque on a five-acre plot in Ayodhya, will oversee this work.

The bank account of the Indo-Islamic Culture Foundation, trust of the mosque of Ayodhya, was opened on Saturday. According to the trust’s secretary, Athar Hussain, two bank accounts have been opened, one of which will be funded by financial assistance for the mosque, while the other will have the provision of depositing funds for hospitals, cultural centers and kitchens.