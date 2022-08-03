While the new scientific results derived from his observations begin to cook, the super telescope james webb continues to show its potential with detailed and spectacular observations of old acquaintances, such as the one just published of the Cartwheel galaxy.

Thanks to the newly launched telescope’s high-precision instruments, individual stars and star-forming regions within this galaxy can now be observed with great resolution. It has also revealed the behavior of the black hole that acts as the axis of the Cartwheel, a formation that is located about 500 million light years away, in the Sculptor constellation.

It is a rare lenticular galaxy that was once shrouded in dust and mystery, as they explain scientists in charge of webb, which was formed as a result of a collision between a large spiral galaxy and a smaller galaxy, causing massive changes to its entire structure. The collision caused the resulting galaxy to sport two rings: a bright inner one and a colorful surrounding one. “These two rings expand outward from the center of the collision, like ripples in a pond after a stone is thrown. Due to these distinctive features, astronomers call it a ‘ring galaxy’, a less common structure than spiral galaxies like our Milky Way”, explains the European Space Agency (ESA) in a note.

The telescope james webb It is a very expensive and sophisticated scientific infrastructure that was launched into space on December 25 and managed to place itself in its orbit, 1.5 million kilometers from our planet, a few weeks later. Its first images, presented by the president of the United States, Joe Biden, show the potential of this observatory developed in collaboration with Europe and Canada: to see further into the universe than any other telescope, until it captures the light of the first stars born after of the Big Bang, 13.7 billion years ago.

