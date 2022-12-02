Madrid. By combining images of the iconic Pillars of Creation from two cameras aboard the telescope James Webb, from the US, European and Canadian space agencies, the universe was framed in its infrared glory.

The near infrared image of Webb merged with its mid-infrared image, illuminating this star-forming zone, revealing new details, the European Space Agency (ESA) reported.

The Pillars of Creation is a small region within the vast Eagle Nebula, which lies 6,500 light-years away.

Myriads of stars are spread throughout the scene. The stars appear mainly in near-infrared light, marking a contribution from the near-infrared camera of Webb (NIRCam), which reveals thousands of newly formed stars: bright orange spheres that lie just outside the dusty pillars.

In mid-infrared light, dust shows up full screen. The contributions of the mid-infrared instrument of Webb (MIRI) are most evident in the diffuse orange dust layers that cover the top of the image, relaxing into a V. The densest regions of dust are cast in deep indigo hues, obscuring our view of activities within the dense ones. pillars.

The dust also forms the needle-like pillars that stretch from the bottom left to the top right. This is one of the reasons the region is teeming with stars: dust is an important ingredient in their formation. When knots of gas and dust with sufficient mass form in the pillars, they begin to collapse under their own gravitational pull, gradually heat up, and eventually form new ones; the newly created ones are very evident at the edges of the two upper pillars: they practically interrupt the scene.

At the top edge of the second pillar, wavy details in red hint at even more embedded stars. These are even younger and are quite active as they form. The lava-like regions catch their periodic ejections. As stars form, they regularly send out supersonic jets that can interact within clouds, like these thick pillars of gas and dust. These stars are estimated to be only a few hundred thousand years old and will continue to form for millions of years.

Almost everything seen in this scene is local. The distant universe is largely blocked from our view both by the interstellar medium, made up of scattered gas and dust located between the stars, and by a thick fringe in our Milky Way galaxy. As a result, the stars occupy a central place in the vision of the Pillars of Creation, of the James Webb.