Washington. NASA released a spectacular new image of the birth of Sun-like stars yesterday, showing jets of red gas exploding into the cosmos and glowing dust, coinciding with the telescope’s one-year anniversary of operations. James Webb.

They come from the closest star-forming region to Earth, 390 light-years away, located in the Rho Ophiuchi gas cloud.

This image, which contains about 50 young stars about the same size as the Sun, “allows us to witness a very brief period of the stellar life cycle with a new clarity,” said Klaus Pontoppidan, Webb project scientist.

“Our own Sun experienced a phase like this, long ago,” he added.

On July 12, 2022, the US space agency revealed the first color images of its new space observatory. This marked the beginning of the scientific operations of this technological jewel, located 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

“In just one year, the James Webb It has transformed humanity’s view of the cosmos, peeking through the dust clouds and seeing light from far corners of the universe for the first time,” said NASA chief Bill Nelson.

“Each new image is a discovery, enabling scientists around the world to ask and answer questions they couldn’t even dream of before,” he said.

For the telescope’s anniversary of operations, NASA plans to review the discoveries to date during a live video broadcast over the Internet.

For a year, the James Webb dazzles astronomers with images of unprecedented precision. He observed the most distant galaxy ever detected, black holes, and measured for the first time the temperatures of distant rocky planets similar to Earth, whose atmospheres he began to analyze. Observations of it have given rise to a sea of ​​scientific studies.

One of the main missions of the telescope is to explore the universe, as well as to examine exoplanets and will help to better understand the formation and life cycle of stars.

Among the spectacular images that he gave us in October is that of the emblematic Pillars of Creation, immense structures of gas and dust full of forming stars, 6,500 light years from Earth.