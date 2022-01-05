The solar shield that will protect the observatory from solar radiation was perfectly tightened in a delicate operation that was maneuvered in space for two days. It will serve to keep the instruments in a stable thermal environment. “It is an incredible milestone, crucial to the success of the mission,” said the director of the Webb program. It will serve to explore remote places in the universe and its images will be available next semester.

This Tuesday, one of the most important stages of the project that includes the James Webb telescope ended after the space parasol was correctly deployed in a complex mission that culminated, after two days of development, around 17 GMT.

This element will work as a protector from the sun’s rays for the sensitive instruments of the observatory, which can be kept at a suitable temperature. This important step in the program was completed in two instances, one to tighten the three layers closest to the Sun and the other for the two furthest back.

Gregory L. Robinson, director of the Webb program at the US space agency NASA, said in a statement that unrolling the parasol “is an incredible milestone” and called it “crucial” for the mission to be successful.

“Thousands of parts have had to work with precision for this marvel of engineering to be fully deployed,” added Robinson. In addition, he assured that the team achieved a “bold feat” because of the complexity of this goal.

As James Cooper, manager of the Webb parasol at NASA, had previously explained, this procedure was cumbersome because it was very difficult to prove its effectiveness on the ground. “It was challenging because there are complex interactions between the structures,” he remarked.

The transcendent progress was broadcast live by NASA with the presence of an expert who explained the steps that were reproduced. Simultaneously, images received by James Webb were also broadcast.

After this stage, one of the first since the Webb was put into operation, the next will be to deploy the primary mirror, which consists of more than six meters and 18 beryllium hexagons bathed in a gold layer.

The sunshade, which is about the size of a tennis court, will be between the Sun, the Earth and the Moon, ensuring that the telescope will be kept at -223 ° C. In addition, the near-infrared instruments (NIRCAM, NIRSpec, FGS / NIRISS) will remain at -234 ° C and the mid-infrared (MIRI) will remain at -266 ° C thanks to a helium cooler or a cryogenic refrigeration system.

The James Webb telescope, designed for three decades, was sent into space on December 25 and its first images will be available in six months. This project made by the space agencies of the United States (NASA), Europe (ESA) and Canada (CSA) will be able to probe remote and hitherto inaccessible places.

