2022 comes to an end and the news about Piqué and Shakira does not stop appearing.

This year, the now former Catalan soccer player and the singer from Barranquilla starred in what was undoubtedly the most impressive separation. After more than a decade of shared path, the two figures decided to measure distances.

Since its announcement, in the middle of the year, the echoes of the separation have not stopped resonating. In fact, with the passage of time, the situation is filled with new details of why the separation would have occurred. And now, hours before the end of the year, the Spanish press maintains the theory that Piqué supposedly was unfaithful to Shakira. Y a jam, her favorite, they say, would have marked the point of no return.

‘The jam of truth’

According to the entertainment program ‘Socialité’, from Telecinco, Shakira realized that something was happening with Piqué after there had been in his house an irregular consumption of jam.

According to said ‘show’, and as replicated by other media, Piqué would not eat jam, but when Shakira was not there, apparently, someone else did consume it.

In fact, Socialité launches that “toast with jam” would be the “favorite breakfast” of Clara Chía Martí, Piqué’s new partner. As if she was the one who ate said food.

“Unusual: that’s how Shakira’s refrigerator revealed Piqué’s infidelity with Clara Chía,” headlines the media outlet ‘Mui Kitchen’, in this regard.

“The jam of truth”, they comment on networks.

Until now, it has never been confirmed that Piqué has been unfaithful. Neither Shakira nor he have spoken about it.

