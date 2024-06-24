While today we associate Naughty Dog with Uncharted and The Last of Us, over the years the studio has been responsible for creating experiences of all kinds, and one of its most beloved properties has always been Jak and Daxter. Now, after a long time, It has been revealed that this series can now be fully enjoyed on current Sony consoles.

Thanks to PlayStation Plus users recently receiving Daxtera 2006 spin-off for the PSP, it has been revealed that The complete Jak and Daxter series is now available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, whether you have a subscription to PS Plus Extra, or pay for each game in Sony’s digital store. This covers releases created by Naughty Dog and those commissioned from other teams, such as Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier.

For the very first time, every single entry in the Jak and Daxter franchise is now available to play on a single console, with trophy support. pic.twitter.com/mdXdmvW0jl — Jak and Daxter | ECO-MMUNITY (@eco_mmunity) June 18, 2024

Although it is good to see that a series so loved by fans, and one that marked the PlayStation 2 generation, is available to the general public today, At the moment it is unknown if one day we will see the return of this franchise with a completely new installment.

We must never lose hope. However, considering the focus that Naughty Dog has today, and the emphasis that Sony has given to series like Astro Bot and Ratchet & Clank in recent years, It is likely that the company does not see it necessary to have a 3D platform, especially with their plans for large-scale AAA productions.

Remember, The Jak and Daxter series is now available in its entirety on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. On related topics, a Jak and Daxter movie could be in development. Likewise, here you can check out our gameplay of Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy.

Author’s Note:

It’s a shame that Naughty Dog doesn’t have any plans for Jak and Daxter, but it’s more disappointing that Sony isn’t giving this property to another team, whether from PlayStation Studios or external, to work on a new installment, something that will surely many will love.

Via: Jak and Daxter