Seeing the 15 games that Hozono Global Jairis Alcantarilla will play next season at home in the Endesa Women’s League, its second consecutive year in the highest category of national basketball, will cost 65 euros. Yesterday the season ticket campaign was presented, with the presence of the mayor, Joaquín Buendía, who assured that they need to build another pavilion with more capacity than the 1,240 spectators that fit in the Fausto Vicent.

«A pavilion with a greater capacity than the Fausto Vicent is needed in Alcantarilla, because it is going to be too small. It is not that it is necessary to remodel the pavilion that we have, but that we must have a new facility, at the level of the sporting level that the Hozono Global Jairis has, “said Mayor Buendía.

As for the subscriber campaign, there are cards for all ages. From 35 euros for the child pass for the entire season to 65 for adults, there are different options that include a rate for companies, another for families and one designed only for retirees. Subscription renewals can be requested until June 19 and the new cards can be purchased on the website or at the Fausto Vicent offices. In addition, the email ‘[email protected]’ and the contact telephone number 659 648691 have been enabled.

Yolanda and Cayetano, mother and son and two members of the Hozono Global Jairis family, star in the image of this initiative and invite the club’s followers to get their season ticket for the new course. Said season ticket campaign, which has as its motto ‘ Live what others dream of’, was presented this Thursday at the Museo de la Huerta. There were the president of the sports entity, Salvador Costa; the Director of Communication of the Hozono Global Group, José Masegosa; and the mayor, Joaquín Buendía. “The next objective has to be to qualify for the Copa de la Reina,” said Salvador Costa.