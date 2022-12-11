AB Sunday, December 11, 2022, 08:31



The Global Hozone had a new stop yesterday in this hectic month of December. He played in Vitoria the third of the seven days that will be played in the last month of the year. Those from Suris visited the Mendizorroza Pavilion, to face Kutxabank Araski, one of the teams in the best shape in the category.

El Hozono started with Higgs, Bettencourt, Arrojo, Brcaninovic and a former Araski player such as Tamara Seda, who was in charge of putting the Jairistas up in the first attack of the game. Shortly after, Brcaninovic extended the lead, but the local response came with a 7-0 run. Higgs, now without a mask, responded with the visitors’ first triple (7-7), starting an exchange of blows that would lead Araski to gain a certain advantage, forcing Eric Surís’ first timeout to four minutes to end the first period (15-9).

80

ARASKI Asumendi 7, Atkinson 24, Van den Adel 14, Burani 9, Diarra 8 -starting five- Chagas 11, Alarcón 7, Ortiz de Zárate 79

JAIRIS Bettencourt 10, Higgs 15, Arrojo 4, Brcaninovic 17, Seda 4 -starting five- De Souza 10, Mack, Contell 16, Cotano, Sánchez 3 Partial:

25-16, 16-23 (41-39 rest), 18-18, 21-22 (80-79 final)

Referees:

Rial, Carpallo, Tailor of the River

Incidents:

Nearly 1,000 people at the Mendizorroza sports center

The sewer technician changed parts and brought on Cotano and Contell, but the difference reached a maximum of 11 points with just over a minute to finish the fourth (23-12), with the third of the Basque three-pointers. In the end, the electronic reflected a result of 25-16 facing the start of the second chapter.

It was possible to expect the visitor’s reaction after the restart. This happened during the second quarter, when a triple by Contell left the difference in six (31-25). The response from the women from Vitoria was immediate, also from beyond the perimeter, but Bettencourt counter-replied (34-28). The triples kept coming, and Brcaninovic put Jairis to three (36-33), reducing the difference to only one point, again at the hands of a Contell who continued to give off flashes of his particular magic.

tight second quarter



The locals reacted shortly after the break, standing four up (41-37), but finally Brcaninovic took advantage of the last ball raised by Higgs, to rescue the rebound and leave, on the horn, the score at halftime at 41-39. Everything was yet to be decided in the second half, although the return after the locker room did not sit well with Hozono Global Jairis. Araski recovered an income of between 5 and 7 points. Still, the Jairistas stayed in the fight during the traditionally fateful third period.

The insistence ended up paying off, and at 1.30 to reach the last period, Contell equalized the result (55-55). In the end, the fourth ended with a run of 18-18, with Araski ahead by only two points (59-57).

Those from Vitoria took the lead again at the start of the decisive quarter. It was time to row against the current and the Jairistas did it again, with a triple by Alejandra Sánchez at the edge of the halfway point of the period (64-64). The problem came when, again, Araski escaped on the scoreboard in the blink of an eye, with a run of 11-2 (75-66), three minutes from the end.

Once again, those from Alcantarilla earned the right to an extra ball. He opened the door for hopeful Brcaninovic, with two consecutive triples, leaving the game in a fist after just over a minute (77-75). The Bosnian-German was able to equalize the result from the free kick, but missed one of her attempts (77-76).

Yes, Araski scored on the next possession, forcing him to look for the triple. Higgs tried, but his shot missed the ring. With less than 10 seconds left, there was nothing left to do but look for a quick free kick, which ended with a free kick that already left an insurmountable difference of four points. Contell closed the clash with a three-pointer (80-79), which culminated in the fourth consecutive defeat for Jairis.