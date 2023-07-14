The Jackal Meta Showthe new interactive show about the multiverse created by the famous collective The Jackal, will make its live debut on YouTube today, July 14, starting at 12.30.
Featuring a duration of 50 minutes, The Jackal Meta Show will stage a real interactive and experimental comedy, with a didactic character, entitled “The university of the multiverse”, with a cast of human and meta-human characters.
Spectators will be able to move between six different environments and thus follow everything that happens on the set, while another story to be discovered is hidden in the folds of the show: keep an eye on the stage, on which the various Fru, Aurora, Ciro and Fabio, together with two robots and a professor from the Federico II University.
Using network connections, augmented reality viewers and other technologies, the main location of The Jackal Meta Show will be able to interface with different places, specifically Naples, Frosinone and Latina, to create unprecedented interactions even with groups of students.
The word to the creator
“We have put together the necessary experience to be able to become avant-garde in the technological innovation sector. A project that required about a year of intense work for its realization”, said Manuela Cacciamani, founder of One More Pictures and creator of the project.
“The challenge we have taken up is that of combining the genius of creative works with the competence and practicality of technicians. The result obtained is that of a heterogeneous group of skills made up of over 200 professionals: directors, screenwriters, actors, set designers, project managers , programmers, systems engineers, hardware, telecommunications and robotics engineers, 5G, sound technicians and 360° VR filming experts.”
“It is certainly the demonstration of how much the technology and innovation sector is a sector in which it is necessary to invest for the future of our young people.”
