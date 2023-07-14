The Jackal Meta Showthe new interactive show about the multiverse created by the famous collective The Jackal, will make its live debut on YouTube today, July 14, starting at 12.30.

Featuring a duration of 50 minutes, The Jackal Meta Show will stage a real interactive and experimental comedy, with a didactic character, entitled “The university of the multiverse”, with a cast of human and meta-human characters.

Spectators will be able to move between six different environments and thus follow everything that happens on the set, while another story to be discovered is hidden in the folds of the show: keep an eye on the stage, on which the various Fru, Aurora, Ciro and Fabio, together with two robots and a professor from the Federico II University.

Using network connections, augmented reality viewers and other technologies, the main location of The Jackal Meta Show will be able to interface with different places, specifically Naples, Frosinone and Latina, to create unprecedented interactions even with groups of students.