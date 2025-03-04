Every year, when jacarandas flourish in Mexico City, social networks are flooded with photos and videos. Everyone loves them. We love them. Its flowers, in the shape of an elongated bell in lilac tone, both electric and serene, capture our attention. Therefore, when in January 2024 it was said that they had flourished before their usual moment – the spring, coinciding with the march of March 8 – doubts arose: is it real? Is that normal? While the city speculated, a group of researchers from the Institute of Atmosphere and Climate Change (ICayCC) and the Institute of Biology, both from UNAM, look for answers. If something is changing, they want to demonstrate it with science.

The jacarandas are an icon of the city, but it was not always the case. This species, native to South America, arrived in Mexico at the beginning of the 20th century by decision of Tatsugoro Matsumotoa Japanese specialized in imperial gardens. Matsumoto emigrated to Mexico in 1896, hired by a landowner to design his residential garden. Later, he was in charge of the care of the gardens of Chapultepec Castle. In 1910, he introduced Jacaranda seeds from Peru and cultivated them in one of his nurseries. Fourteen years later, he began planting them in various colonies.

Today they are everywhere. In January 2024, some journalists looked for Constantino González, an ICayCC researcher, to know his opinion on possible changes in the species. He did not know if the reported flowering was real. To check it, he visited the sites where there were flowers: the center and the central mall. He found no evidence. Then he looked at the past and searched for documents. Nothing. Since the arrival of the tree to Mexico, there are no records about its phenology, that is, cyclic changes in its development, such as flowering or falling leaves.

Citizen interest that led to an investigation

In its sites of origin, González explains to Wired in Spanish, the tree crosses three phases throughout the year: in spring it blooms, in summer it only has leaves and in autumn it is left without flowers or leaves. But in Mexico City it is not known if that pattern continues; The only clear reference is that it is already in flower during the marches for women’s rights, March 8.

Given the lack of information, in February 2024 a group of students was formed coordinated by Constantino González, together with the scientist Carolina Ureta, of ICAYCC, and Ángela Cuervo, researcher at the Institute of Biology of the UNAM. The three are part of the Conahcyt National Laboratory of Climate Change Biology (LNCBIOCC), which last year launched the monitoring project “Effects of urban climate in the phenology of Jacaranda Mimosifolia In Mexico City. ”

It is known that plant activities are closely related to temperature. This year, the World Meteorological Organization confirmed that 2024 was the warmer year ever registered to exceed about 1.55 ° C pre -industrial levels.