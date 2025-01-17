Everything is ready for second installment of the winter series of the J80 Alcaidesa Marina Circuitwhich this weekend will once again bring together some of the best teams in the class in the waters of the Linense bay. After the exciting start to the winter series, in which John Bassadone’s Peninsula took victory, the fight for the lead promises to intensify with a fleet that continues to show very high level of competition.

In the first call, held at the end of December, the team representing the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club demonstrated its solvency with three victories on the opening day and a strategic closing that allowed it to retain the overall leadership against Team Kouko Ciudad de Marbella of Daniel Cuevas and Pedro Butrón (RCN Algeciras/RCM Marbella). Those from Cuevas confirmed their intentions as a clear contender with a brilliant Sunday performance, in which with their victory in two of the three tests of the day they beat GVS PAS of Nacho Cifuentes and Rafael Díaz (CN Bevelle/RCN La Línea), third in the general classification that totals six tests.

Apart from the rivalry between these three teams, they must be very aware of the rest of the fleet, with teams such as the Fiestas Team of María Fiestas and Pablo Villar, Alcaidesa Marina skippered by Amy Pretty or Tacuarita of Horacio Cardarelli (CN Bevelle/Alcaidesa Marina), who fight at the slightest opportunity to close the gap and gain positions. The Nexum Capital boat of Roberto Santa Cruz, representative of the RCN of La Línea and the RCM Sotogrande, will not be missing, forced not to miss any more if he wants to get into a fight in which this time the Mar-Amigo of Basilio Marquínez and Nacho Zalvide (CN Sevilla), a great boat and team that is hindered by his absences.

The good news will be the incorporation of a crew that arrives from Puerto de Santa María, the Aquaholic, with the flag of the CN Puerto Sherry.









He J80 Alcaidesa Marina Circuitwhich has been running since 2021, has established itself as a benchmark in the nautical competition of southern Europeattracting top-level national and international sailors. Organized by the CN Bevelle and the RCN of La Línea de la Concepción, with the collaboration of the Royal Gibraltar Yacht and the sponsorship of the Alcaidesa Marina marina, the circuit is already a pillar for the promotion of sailing in the region, not only as a high-level sporting event, but also as an economic and tourist booster for La Línea de la Concepción.

The second installment will be completed on Saturday and Sunday, with a minimum of six tests planned. The weather report announces the possibility of some showers on the first day and winds of 10 knots of average intensity for both days.