On September 29, the Izvestia press center hosted a press conference dedicated to the presentation of the concept of creating a contact center for solving urban planning issues. Coordinator of the Social Engineering Agency Anton Davidchenko, member of the Central Council of the Russian ecological party “Greens” Alexandra Astavina, deputy of the Moscow City Duma Sergei Mitrokhin, as well as ecologist, head of the All-Russian public movement “Open Coast” Sergei Menzheritsky took part in the event.

The initiative to create the center came from the Social Engineering Agency after the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin to create a mechanism for the prompt settlement and prevention of conflicts in the field of urban planning using the mediation procedure. The corresponding order was given on June 25 to the State Council together with the Public Chamber. The authors of the idea propose the following mechanism for solving urban planning conflicts: identifying the problem at an early stage; conflict mediation; feedback, control and correction.

A pilot project for a center for resolving urban planning conflicts will be created in Moscow, since the capital is a leader in the construction industry. According to experts from the Agency for Social Engineering, there are currently 25 hotbeds of acute conflict situations in the city.

“We see a solution. And we want to offer the concept in Moscow. Plus, now hold a number of events just such filled, where participants of all conflict protest hot spots that are now in Moscow will be invited. And certainly the other side. In particular, representatives of both the State Council and the mayor’s office. This is necessary for an elementary dialogue to begin. And on these formats we will show further how you can interact with officials and ordinary people. In the final stage, where should we arrive? This is the creation of the base. These are cases that are successful. When, thanks to the interaction of the deputies of the Moscow City Duma, the interaction of officials, it is possible to resolve a certain conflict and find a compromise point, ”Davidchenko said during a press conference.

Mitrokhin supported the initiative.

“The problem of conflicts is highly topical, its root lies in the legislation of the Russian Federation and Moscow, since they lack mechanisms to prevent such conflicts,” he said.

According to the parliamentarian, the “gangster attack of the developer” always begins with a change in the PZZ, which is approved at public hearings, to which the government and the prefecture do not allow real residents in various ways. If earlier decisions on the PZZ were made in the Moscow City Duma, now this norm has been removed, having opened the “gateway” for such decisions. “

Astavina agreed with the existence of such a problem, adding that “the strictness of the laws in Russia is compensated by the laxity of their implementation.”

Menzheritsky, for his part, said that he supports the initiative to create a contact center and called for attention to be paid to maintaining the trust of residents, which can only be based on actions. This requires the creation of a rapid response team, which will include experts, lawyers and politicians who are able to take the necessary actions in a short time to prevent the escalation of the conflict.

At the end of the discussion, Davidchenko clarified that a concept is proposed at this conference, and in two weeks the formats and mechanisms of mediation will be disclosed.