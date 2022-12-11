On December 11, Izvestia correspondent Roman Polshakov showed the consequences of the shelling of Melitopol in the Zaporozhye region by Ukrainian militants who hit the city the day before from the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

The journalist visited the local recreation center “Hunter’s Halt”, or rather, the place where she once was. Now only ruins remain of the base.

“Here is a funnel about half a meter deep left right next to the house at the recreation center, which was hit by a HIMARS shell yesterday. That’s what happened to the house – it is completely destroyed. There were people inside, two people,” Polshakov said.

Local residents noted that the shelling began late in the evening, at about 23:00.

“The tenants lived in two houses, and they flew there. Two corpses. Everything burned down, everything was wooden. Six [ракет] flew, shot down four. All in one yard [прилетело]. There are cafes, houses here,” a local resident told the journalist.

The rocket also flew into a cafe on the territory of the recreation center, which subsequently started a strong fire.

“Around the ashes: the cafe was blazing all night. Fortunately, there were no people inside the establishment at that moment, because the shells had already arrived during the curfew. Firefighters extinguished the fire only in the morning, ”said the correspondent.

Earlier on Sunday, Acting Head of the Zaporozhye Region Yevgeny Balitsky said that as a result of the shelling of the city by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in addition to the two dead, another 10 people were injured. According to the latest information from the regional health department, three victims were hospitalized, they are in critical condition.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

