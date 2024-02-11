In the Donetsk direction in the Northern Military District zone, intense fighting is taking place in several areas. It’s not even the intensity, but the nature of battles that is changing: enemy artillery hits less and less, and the use of all types of unmanned systems is increasing.

Izvestia visited the positions of anti-tank missile systems, artillery, air defense and at the ceremony of awarding state awards to volunteers to learn about the situation in the area of ​​​​responsibility of the 1st Donetsk.

The air defense crew at the Strela-10M anti-aircraft missile system shared that they destroyed several drones of various types. Large vehicles were shot down by missiles, and copters were shot down by small arms fire. The combat vehicle has two people, the third is on duty with a machine gun, covering the air defense system from attacks by small drones.

“Now the machine gun is already the primary weapon. It was used to shoot down both “Furies” and “Valkyries” more than once. And large aircraft-type drones are fired from a rocket launcher,” said fighter Tim.

