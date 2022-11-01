The Russian military uses self-propelled artillery mounts (SAU) “Nona” during the fighting in the Artyomovsk direction in the Donbass. Izvestia correspondent Denis Kulaga shared footage of the shooting on November 1.

“They are now working with rapid fire, which means that there, beyond the perimeter, intelligence has discovered a mass concentration of infantry. Well, this is how the artillery screen looks like now, ”he showed.

After the self-propelled guns have worked out according to the declared coordinates, the crews immediately leave their combat positions.

Earlier, on October 30, one of the fighters of the Bakhmut Wagner group said that the Wagner group was concentrating forces to Artemovsk. He noted that the advancement of forces in this direction is actively supported by artillery, while Ukrainian troops are trying to prevent them with the help of return artillery fire and attack drones.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

