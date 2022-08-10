On August 10, Izvestia war correspondent Rodion Severyanov showed footage of the work of the T-72 tank of the 1st Slavic brigade of the first corps of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (NM DPR) on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VFU) near Avdiivka.

Avdiivka is the main target of the tankers of the brigade, because it is from there that Donetsk and its environs are shelled, because of which the civilian population is dying.

“Most often, nationalists work not for us, but for peaceful areas, for residential areas. I remember a video where, in my opinion, [бывший президент Украины] Poroshenko said that the Kyiv authorities do not need Donbass as such with people. They just want this territory. There were statements that our children would go to school, while yours would sit in basements. And they call people from Donbas part of Ukraine, their people. They don’t treat their people like that. They will not get the Donbass back under any circumstances,” said the acting platoon commander with the call sign Arsen.

It is also reported that in the area of ​​​​the village of Spartak in the Avdeevsky direction, the military of the NM of the DPR are working on the fortifications of the nationalists, which they have been building for more than eight years.

Earlier in the day, gunners of the Grad MLRS crew of the 1st Slavic Brigade of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) stated that Ukrainian militants in the Avdiivka fortified area did not have enough shells to continue fighting.

The day before, Izvestia war correspondent Alexander Safiulin spoke about the work of the artillery of the first corps of the People’s Militia of the DPR on the positions of Ukrainian militants in Avdiivka. He noted that the situation remains very tense, the artillery crew is trying to squeeze out the militants by firing shells at the enemy. He also showed the first sighting shot.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the DPR and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). It was preceded by an aggravation of the situation in the region, an appeal by the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help, and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.