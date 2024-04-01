On April 2 at 12:00, a press conference dedicated to the VI Forum of the Russian Union of Plastic Processors will be held at the press center of the Izvestia International Research Center.

The following will talk about the prospects for the development of the industry for the production of plastic products, the updated EPR system, the application of environmental legislation in practice and global trends in the field of ecology:

– Mikhail Katsevman, President and Chairman of the Board of the Union of Plastic Processors;

– Pyotr Bazunov, General Director of the Union of Plastic Processors;

– Alexander Pavlov, General Director of NPP Poliplastik LLC;

– Alexander Preferansov, General Director of Desnogorsk Polymer Plant LLC;

– Maxim Medvedkov, Advisor to the WTO Center for Expertise.

